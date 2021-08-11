Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 4:46PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 4:46PM CDT until August 11 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Despite many areas seeing the Heat Index
peak in the 93 to 98 range through the early evening, will
continue Heat Advisory due to some locations approaching 100
degree Heat Index. Also, a large number of customers remain
without power across east central into southeast Wisconsin.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.