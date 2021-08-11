Instagram apologizes for Almodóvar film’s poster censorship

MADRID (AP) — Instagram has apologized for removing the official poster for Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s new film from the social network for showing a nipple, after the poster’s designer complained of censorship. Instagram’s parent company Facebook says that several images of the poster for “Madres Paralelas,” which shows a lactating nipple, were removed “for breaking our rules against nudity” after they were uploaded on Monday. A spokesperson apologized for any confusion and said the poster was an exception due to its artistic context. Facebook and Instagram’s longstanding rules have spurred the use of the popular #FreetheNipple movement and hashtag on Instagram, which is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules. The ban does not extend to male nipples.