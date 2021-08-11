Landscapers help home owner after viral letter

VERONA (WKOW) -- Earthlight of Wisconsin landscaping company gave a Verona resident's yard a free makeover after she received a letter in the mail harassing her about her yard maintenance.

Katie Currier has lived in Verona for the last five years and she said that the letter wrote that she "Won the worst year and landscaping in the city of Verona." She said she believes the person who wrote the letter used a fake name.

"You know, if you're going to put effort into something, put it into something good. Not make your neighbors feel bad," Currier said. "And, honestly, I've got more things to worry about than my lawn and my landscaping."

Currier posted what happened on Nextdoor last week to see if anyone else in the area received a letter like she did and the communities response was 'overwhelming.'

"It was, you know, 99.9% positive people offering to come over and help weed if I needed it, you know, people from other neighborhoods, that don't even live in Verona," she said.

Currier explained that she's been dealing with a lot of personal things.

"I've got two boys. I'm a single mom. I've been working from home since March of 2020, (a) whole pandemic, divorce, my mom died. It's just it just added to the avalanche and just made me feel terrible," she said.

After the post was getting a lot of attention, the local landscaping company, Earthlight of Wisconsin, came across a post on Facebook about it and decided to step in.

"It struck me the wrong way. I don't like bullies. I don't like when people are using online platforms to hurt other people," said the owner of Earthlight, Bill Norman. "So, I figured why don't we just come out here for a day and bring some plants, clean some things up and just make it look nice," Norman said.

Norman had a message for the person who left her the note.

"To whoever decided that they needed to send that note to Katie, this isn't for you," he said. "It's for her. I just hope that she loves her home."

Currier said Earthlight has gone above and beyond for her and it means so much to her.

"They're not just coming over and getting rid of the weeds," she said. "They're making it look stunning. I mean, I feel like once they're done, it's just gonna look totally different. But I feel, it feels really good."