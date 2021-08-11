Lawmakers hold hearing for bill on teaching critical race theory

MADISON (WKOW) -- The bill itself doesn't mention the term, critical race theory, but the topic came up plenty during a joint hearing Wednesday held by the state's education committees.

The hearing before the Assembly and Senate education committees was to discuss a pair of bills placing new restrictions on what could be taught in public schools and in training for state employees regarding anti-racist and anti-sexist initiatives. The other bill would force school boards to make their curriculum and lessons more accessible online.

The bill would outlaw any teachings that "an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex."

Democrats during the hearing questioned who would decide whether a lesson met that standard.

"History is not settled. It's taught by those who are in charge," said Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee). "So, I asked the question again very sincerely, who are the folks who decided whose feelings- when one person's feelings are hurt?"

Under the bill, the Department of Public Instruction would determine whether a lesson that spawned a complaint violated the law. If a district did not correct its lesson plan in compliance with DPI, the district could then lose ten percent of its state aid.

The bill also allows for parents to sue school districts they believe violated the law with a lesson. One of the bill's authors argued the lessons would come from the local level, subject to the wishes of parents and their elected school board.

"Ultimately, the taxpayers and the school board will vote on the standards and curriculum," said Rep. Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego) "And the recourse if that's being exploited or violated."

The provisions in the bill do not describe actual critical race theory, which delves into the question of how previous laws and ordinances that enforced racial segregation - like housing laws - still influence modern American life.

Conservatives have pushed back nationwide against lessons they believe amount to indoctrination that aim to make students feel guilt over U.S. history.

Democrats also questioned whether it made sense to potentially push entire districts because of a single teacher's actions.

"If one teacher does something wrong that is found to be sexist or racist or whatever you call it, every student in that school district would be penalized for that one teacher's mistake," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

Rep. Sony Pope (D-Mount Horeb) noted how the bill did not grant immunity to individual teachers, possibly setting up a scenario where aggrieved parents would sue educators themselves.

"Where is the proof? How is this proven?" Pope asked Wichgers. "Is it a fourth grader going home and saying Mrs. Smith made me feel bad?"

"It's a process," Wichgers replied.

Supporters said they were seeking to implement a statewide process for handling cases where a lesson plan went too far.

"If they're teaching something that cannot be taught, there should be recourse," Wichgers said.

For all the hours of discussion Wednesday, it likely was all for show as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto the bill should it pass the full legislature.