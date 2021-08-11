Multiple tornadoes add to Wisconsin’s wild week of severe weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday marked the fifth straight day of severe weather, which started with an EF3 tornado in Grant County on Saturday.

But that tornado wouldn't be the last. An EF1 tornado touched down in Iowa County on Saturday, another EF1 tornado touched down in Outagamie County on Tuesday, and Wednesday's storms spawned several more tornadoes.

A large tornado passed through Juneau County near New Lisbon, and a smaller tornado touched down in Iowa County.

Those storms came less than 24 hours after strong winds whipped through southern Wisconsin, knocking out power to thousands of people.

"I looked up, and there were leaves blowing across, the trees were bent, and then, up about a block from my house... trees literally uprooted from the roots, laying on their side," said Tammy Shaffer, who lives in Spring Green.

The entire village lost power in Tuesday night's storms. Alliant Energy said nearly 2,000 people didn't have power for almost 17 hours.

Communities across Wisconsin are in the process of cleaning up tree limbs and other debris, but the back-to-back storms didn't give much time for that cleanup.

In Whitewater, the Public Works Department is making plans to collect storm debris from every street next week.

"We like to make sure that everybody can both drive and walk very safely through the streets and the sidewalks," city spokesperson Kristin Mickelson said. "One thing that we like to make sure that we have a service of is getting brush and trees picked up."

Mickelson said the collection will start Tuesday and could last through the week.

If you have downed tree limbs or other storm damage, contact your city to find out the best way to get rid of the debris.