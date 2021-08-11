New Marquette poll highlights political divide over vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first expansive Marquette Law School poll in 10 months revealed how political affiliation drives a sharp contrast in who has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released Wednesday, surveyed a little more than 800 registered Wisconsin voters.

On the question of whether respondents were vaccinated, 87 percent of Democrats said they were. 71 percent of independents said they'd gotten the shots while 45 percent of Republicans said they've gotten the vaccine.

43 percent of Republican respondents said they hadn't gotten vaccinated and 11 percent declined to answer. Among Democrats, 11 percent said they were not vaccinated; that number was 23 percent for independents.

According to the Department of Health Services, 52.9 percent of Wisconsin residents had received at least one shot of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

Evers approval steady, Johnson declines

The poll also marked the first chance for pollsters to rate the approval rating for President Joe Biden since his election. 49 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance so far while 46 percent disapproved; that was within the margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

For Gov. Tony Evers, his approval rating was entirely unchanged from the last poll in October 2020. At that time, 50 percent approved of the job he was doing and 43 percent disapproved. Those exact same numbers showed up again in Wednesday's poll results.

MU Law Poll Director Charles Franklin noted Evers grew slightly higher approval marks for his handling for the pandemic.

"A strong suit for him, as for President Biden, 54 percent approve, 39 percent disapprove," Franklin said. "In October, it was 52 approve, 45 disapprove."

Franklin noted Evers had an even higher approval rating specific to the pandemic in the spring and summer 2020 polls before taking a dip last fall.

Sen. Ron Johnson drew an unfavorable rating of 42 percent compared to 35 percent favorable. It was a shift from his October 2020 numbers, in which 38 percent rated him favorably compared to 36 percent unfavorably.

Despite making headlines over his comments about the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and by frustrating public health officials by hyping up extremely rare cases of severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, 23 percent of respondents said they still had no opinion of Johnson compared to 26 percent last fall.

"The unfavorable has shifted up by six points," Franklin said. "That's a bit of a shift and leaves him with one of his more negative - net negative - readings in the time we've been measuring him 33 since 2013."

Franklin noted it's not the worst net negative polling Johnson has had. In November of 2015, respondents had a 38 percent unfavorable rating compared to 27 percent favorable. Johnson was re-elected to a second term the following year.