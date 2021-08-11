Power mostly restored, clean-up continues in Spring Green

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- For most of the 2,000 people who lost power in Spring Green during Tuesday's severe weather, the power came back on Wednesday.

Strong winds toppled a large tree into a power pole on W. Daley St.

Many were busy cleaning up Wednesday. At one home, huge tree limbs smashed the edge of the structure's roof.

"I'm just glad everybody's safe," said Tammy Shaffer from Spring Green. "And I'm just glad the whole tree did not go on my house. Trees can be replaced. As long as everyone's safe, that's fine. Trees can always be replaced."

Alliant Energy told 27 News work continued Wednesday afternoon to restore power to some four dozen homes and buildings.