Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:41PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Tomah, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Cashton, Norwalk, Camp

Douglas, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall, Oakdale, Wyeville and

Melvina.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 143 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 72.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 27 and 45.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central,

southwestern and west central Wisconsin.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Hustler, A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin.