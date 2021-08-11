Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:26PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sparta, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sparta, Tomah, Cashton, Glendale, Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville,

Kendall, Clifton, Oakdale, Wyeville, Melvina, Oil City, St Marys,

Jackson Pass, Tunnel City, Highway 131 And County A, Mill Bluff State

Park, Hoffman Corners and Shennington.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 143 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 52.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 27 and 45.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central,

southwestern and west central Wisconsin.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.