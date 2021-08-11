Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:46PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adams, or

near Friendship, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Berlin, Montello, Westfield, Princeton, Green Lake, Lawrence,

Mecan, Oxford, Neshkoro, Springfield Corners and Harrisville.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.