Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:06PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 306 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viroqua,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Viroqua and Westby around 310 PM CDT.

La Farge around 330 PM CDT.

Hillsboro around 355 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bartons

Corners, Esofea, Runge Hollow, County Roads B And Y, Liberty, Highway

80 And County C C and Woodstock.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

southwestern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

