Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:22PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Farge, or

near Viroqua, moving east at 40 mph. There was a funnel cloud

reported with this storm southeast of Viroqua.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

La Farge around 330 PM CDT.

Hillsboro around 350 PM CDT.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

southwestern Wisconsin.