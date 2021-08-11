Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:22PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 321 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Princeton, or 9 miles south of Wautoma, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Berlin, Princeton, Green Lake and Neshkoro.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.