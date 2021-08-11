Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:22PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:22PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Muscoda, or 18 miles west of Dodgeville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Dodgeville, Highland, Centerville, Cobb, Clyde, Blackhawk Lake Rec
Area, Governor Dodge St Park and Edmund.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.