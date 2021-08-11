Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:23PM CDT until August 11 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:23PM CDT until August 11 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 445 PM CDT.
* At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Muscoda, or 16 miles west of Dodgeville, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Montfort, Centerville and Red Oak Ridge.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
