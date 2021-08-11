Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:36PM CDT until August 11 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:36PM CDT until August 11 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail
is still possible with the thunderstorms over northern Grant County.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern
Wisconsin.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
La Crosse.