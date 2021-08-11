Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:45PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 4:45PM CDT until August 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of
Dodgeville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Dodgeville, Highland, Centerville, Cobb, Clyde, Blackhawk Lake Rec
Area, Governor Dodge St Park and Edmund.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.