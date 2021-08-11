Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 5:10PM CDT until August 11 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Muscoda, or 12 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dodgeville, Barneveld, Highland, Ridgeway, Centerville, Linden,

Cobb, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park, Blackhawk Lake Rec Area, Governor

Dodge St Park and Edmund.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.