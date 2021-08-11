Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 5:10PM CDT until August 11 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 600 PM CDT.
* At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of
Muscoda, or 12 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Dodgeville, Barneveld, Highland, Ridgeway, Centerville, Linden,
Cobb, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park, Blackhawk Lake Rec Area, Governor
Dodge St Park and Edmund.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.