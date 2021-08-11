Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 6:24PM CDT until August 11 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Northern Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhorn,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn,

Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake,

Williams Bay, Rochester, Wheatland, Yorkville, Wind Point, Browns

Lake, Como, Eagle Lake, Bohners Lake and Caledonia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.