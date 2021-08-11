Severe threat diminished Wednesday night, cooler and drier conditions to come

MADISON (WKOW) - The severe weather threat will wrap up the further we head into Wednesday night. More comfortable air moves in to end the week.

There were a number of storm reports across Wisconsin, including a few tornadoes along with funnel clouds.

The front that sparked the severe weather threat will usher in cooler and drier air as we move into the weekend.

Not only will the air be cooler and drier, the weather conditions will quiet. There is a stray shower chance Thursday evening then again by the start of next week.