Wednesday’s Severe Weather Threat Breakdown

MADISON (WKOW) - Strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Not to mention, danger heat too.

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Wisconsin until 8pm on Wednesday.

Before noon, the National Weather Service has upgraded the threats for severe weather across southern and eastern Wisconsin. All modes of severe weather will be possible, especially strong winds as well as an isolated tornado.

Nearly all of the 27 News coverage area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather starting Wednesday afternoon.

With an enhanced risk for severe weather, Wisconsin can expect numerous severe thunderstorms that are generally long-lived.

Timing for these storms will be beginning in the early to mid afternoon and impact parts of Wisconsin through the evening hours.