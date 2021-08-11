UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, man with connections to Madison found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert for Tripylas was canceled. He was found safe.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Town of Madison Police are asking for help in finding a man who went missing.

George Theodore Tripylas, 71, was last seen driving a 2003 gray Buick LeSabre. It wasn't provided where he was last seen.

Tripylas was last wearing a flowered colored dark tan short sleeve shirt, tan cargo shorts and tan or orange colored shoes. He has blue eyes, light brown with graying hair and a mustache. He's missing part of his index finger on one of his hands.

The LeSabre has a Wisconsin license plate of AFC4818.