Silver Alert posted for missing Oak Creek man

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Oak Creek police are looking for a man last seen Tuesday night, who left his assisted living facility on foot and has not returned.

According to a Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Gerald Vanden-Branden was last seen at 11:15 pm on Tuesday, walking out of his assisted living home. Authorities have contacted several family members and searched the surrounding area, but Vanden-Branden has not contacted family.

Vanden-Branden is 5'11" with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not know what he was wearing when he left; and they did advise that Vanden-Branden has medical issues that need to be monitored.

Anyone with information on Vanden-Branden's whereabouts or condition should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200.