Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:19PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Muscoda, or 18 miles northeast of Lancaster, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Boscobel, Fennimore, Preston, Montfort, Wauzeka, Centerville,

Woodman, Steuben, Highway 61 And County T, Werley, Harris Ridge,

Highways 60 And 61, County Roads K And T, Maple Ridge, Red Oak Ridge,

Boydtown, Kickapoo Indian Caverns and Easter Rock.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern

Wisconsin.