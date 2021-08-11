Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 4:19PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Muscoda, or 18 miles northeast of Lancaster, moving
east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Boscobel, Fennimore, Preston, Montfort, Wauzeka, Centerville,
Woodman, Steuben, Highway 61 And County T, Werley, Harris Ridge,
Highways 60 And 61, County Roads K And T, Maple Ridge, Red Oak Ridge,
Boydtown, Kickapoo Indian Caverns and Easter Rock.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern
Wisconsin.