Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 5:58PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 557 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mineral Point, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Ridgeway, Linden, Waldwick,

Cobb, Hollandale, Blue Mound St Park, London, Jonesdale and Edmund.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central

Wisconsin.