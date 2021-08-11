Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 9:58AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Janesville to near Lakewood. Movement was

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Janesville, Beloit, Greenfield, Oak

Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie,

Cudahy, Antioch, Greendale, Elkhorn, St. Francis, Delavan, Hales

Corners, Lake Geneva and Mukwonago.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.