Suspect in attack on mall security guards committed to mental health facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man charged with attacking five people in three separate incidents was found not guilty by reason of mental illness Wednesday, after the court determined he committed the crimes but could not be held responsible for his actions.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to court records, Kejuan Hill, 23, was found guilty of committing multiple counts of recklessly endangering safety, but was also found not to be legally responsible because of his mental condition. Several counts of battery were dismissed by the Dane County District Attorney's office.

"The legal effect of a finding of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect is that the court must commit the defendant to the custody of the Department of Health and Family Services," online court records indicate.

Hill was arrested in February 2020 for attacking a couple at a Madison McDonald's. Police say he hit a man with a crowbar and repeatedly punched a woman. Earlier this year, he was arrested again for attacking two security guards, a married couple, at East Towne Mall. A third incident happened in October of 2019, where a criminal complaint says Hill choked a co-worker until he lost consciousness. Hill was originally charged in that case in February of 2020, but the charges were dismissed. The DA filed new charges in that case in March of this year.

Hill's attorney previously said his client suffers from schizophrenia.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will now assume responsibility for Hill and his treatment, with authority to administer any medication necessary. The court ordered a total of 15 years confinement for all three cases.