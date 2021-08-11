Skip to Content

Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from ‘fake’ citizen

9:36 am National news from the Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim at alleged U.S. pressure on researchers. The Swiss Embassy in Beijing highlighted its suspicions about the quoted scientist on Tuesday with a Twitter post that read, “Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days.” A message inserted with the post said no Swiss citizen named Wilson Edwards appeared on registries or academic articles from the biology field.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content