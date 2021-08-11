Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin have knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power. It’s all hands on deck for We Energies crews as they work to restore power ahead of another sweltering day in Wisconsin where the heat and humidity were expected to create heat index temperatures in the triple digits. We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway says the utility is supplementing crews with workers from other utilities and using contract employees as it works to restore service. A tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek late Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage.