THURSDAY AT 10: Some schools desperately need bus drivers, face changes to school year due to shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some schools in the Madison area are right now in desperate need of school bus drivers.

Both the Verona Area School District and Madison Metropolitan School District tell 27 News that they are in significant need of drivers.

"We are hiring until we can't anymore," said Verona Assistant Superintendent Chad Wiese.

MMSD put out a plea two weeks ago for around 30 bus drivers.

"There's just not a lot of people that want to be bus drivers, it seems," said MMSD Public Information Officer Tim LeMonds.

Both districts use Badger Bus, which says it lost a considerable amount of drivers during the height of the pandemic and is currently having trouble hiring people back. They're competing with the same labor force that is in short supply elsewhere in our communities.

