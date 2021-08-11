UPDATE: NWS cancels tornado Tornado warning in Dane County, Iowa County warning expires

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather service canceled a tornado warning in Dane County before it was set to expire. The tornado warning in Iowa County expired.

(WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Iowa and Dane counties. The tornado warning will expire at 7:30 p.m. in Dane County.

The tornado warning in effect in Dane County is in the southwest part of the county, including Mt. Horeb, Verona, Fitchburg and Paoli.

There was a tornado confirmed near Dodgeville at 6:22 p.m. We are monitoring the situation. No reports of damage have come in to the newsroom yet.

Stick with 27 News for this developing story.