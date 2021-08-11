USDA recalls for frozen chicken sold at Aldi; salmonella cases identified in eight states

WKOW -- The US Department of Agriculture Food and Safety Inspection Service announced a voluntary recall of Serenade Foods chicken Wednesday, some of which is sold at Aldi stores across the country.

Check out all of our health coverage here.

According to a news release on the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, authorities have identified 28 salmonella cases in eight different states connected to certain Serenade Foods products, including five different chicken products. The recall covers more than 59,000 pounds of chicken.

"Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation," FSIS said in the release.

There are several products included in the recall, under three brand names:

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese

Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Blue

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Blue

The contaminated chicken was produced and packaged February 24 and 25, 2021 and include the establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection.