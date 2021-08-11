What to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

(CNN) - As most already know, after getting your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you're given a vaccination card.

It contains all the information about which vaccine you were given, along with where and when you got the shot. But what should you do if that card gets misplaced?

With more vaccine requirements being put forward, you'll need that proof of vaccination.

If you don't have a copy, or have lost your vaccination card, the CDC said to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your vaccination record.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department's immunization information system. It's also a good idea to take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC said if you enrolled in programs like V-Safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.