All lanes of US 51 southbound closed in McFarland due to crash

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Wednesday morning that all southbound lanes on US Highway 51 are currently closed due to a crash.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to a release from WisDOT, the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 51 and Voges Road. Authorities estimate southbound lanes may remain closed for two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is on the scene responding to the crash. At this time, there's no information on the number of cars involved or any injuries.