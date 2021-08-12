Boscobel puts out call for volunteers to help with tornado cleanup

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) — After an EF-3 tornado caused substantial property damage throughout Boscobel, community members are asking for help to clean up the debris.

According to a Facebook post from Grant County Emergency Management, Boscobel needs volunteer help August 13-15 to clean up debris scattered across private property throughout the community. Volunteers will be asked to help clear any debris and move any personal possessions on the land of those affected by the storm, as well as removing any damaged trees.

"We are in need of volunteers with heavy equipment for removing tree debris from yards and to disposal sites (Bobcat/Skid Steer, Grappler, excavator, dump truck or dump trailer, tree cutting bucket trucks, etc)," Grant County Emergency Management said in the post.

There is also a tornado relief fund at the Community First Bank. Send any community donations to the Boscobel Area Tornado Relief Fund, c/o Community First Bank, 925 Wisconsin Avenue, Boscobel, WI, 53805.

Anyone with questions on how to get involved in volunteering should contact the Boscobel Fire Department at (608) 375-4117.