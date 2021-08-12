Brewers pile up 22 hits, cruise by Cubs 17-4

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- After a series full of explosive offensive performances, the Milwaukee Brewers made a statement Thursday after months of offensive inconsistency.

Manny Pina and Luis Urias each launched two home runs, combining for a mind-boggling 11 RBIs as the Brewers jumped all over the Cubs early and never let off the gas.

Chicago had ace Kyle Hendricks on the mound Thursday, and he struggled mightily against the Brewers. He allowed five runs on six hits in the second inning, then a grand slam to Pina in the fifth that forced him out of the game. The nine earned runs were the most Hendricks has ever allowed against Milwaukee; before Thursday he'd never let up more than four.

Brewers ace and Cy Young candidate Brandon Woodruff allowed no earned runs, although he did walk in a run with the bases loaded in the second and lasted only three innings due to a high pitch count. The only two earned runs of the day were hung on newly acquired Daniel Norris, whose rocky start as a Brewer continued when he allowed back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning.

Every Brewers position player who started the game registered at least one hit, with Urias and utility man Jace Peterson each notching five. Brewers' pitching turned in a strong showing as well, combining for 11 strikeouts on the afternoon.

This marks Milwaukee's 70th win of the season, and the Brewers will maintain a comfortable eight-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers join the San Francisco Giants as the only teams to break the 70-win barrier as of Thursday afternoon.