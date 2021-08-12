Chargers new-look offensive line remains work in progress

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — How much the Los Angeles Chargers’ revamped offensive line has improved remains one of the biggest questions heading into the regular season. But fans won’t see the entire group play together until the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. Coach Brandon Staley says that quarterback Justin Herbert and most of the established veterans will not play during the three preseason games. Left tackle Rashawn Slater, the 13th overall pick, is expected to be the only starting offensive lineman to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.