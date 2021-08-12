After days of severe weather… southern Wisconsin quiets down

MADISON (WKOW) - A period of cooler, drier and less hazy conditions will be overhead as we move into the middle of August.

Another round of severe weather moved through Wisconsin Wednesday, producing new tornadoes in Iowa and Monroe counties.

The tornadoes that were produced in Iowa county were rated as EF0s while the tornado that touched down in Monroe county was rated an EF1.

Now, cooler and drier air looks to move into the forecast area as we move into the weekend and go into the middle of the upcoming work week.

Take a look at how the weekend will play out! Make sure you're getting outside because there'll be plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures to go around!

Not to mention... there'll be less hazy/smoky conditions overhead too!

And though we will be entering into a dry period, recent rains have scaled back all percentages of the drought conditions across Wisconsin. The percentages are not major improvements.