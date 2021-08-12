Coroner: Woman killed after tree fell onto her mobile home in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is dead after a tree fell onto her mobile home Wednesday morning in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says it happened around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Main St.

The coroner says his team was directed to a mobile that a tree fallen on during the storm this morning. The tree appeared to have fallen on the back of the mobile home, according to the coroner’s office.

The woman’s name is being withheld until family is notified, but the coroner’s office did say she was 55 years old.

The Rockford Fire Department says three people were rescued from the trailer home.

The death is being investigated by the Rockford Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.