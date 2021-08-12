EF-1 tornado causes ‘significant damage’ in Monroe County

NORWALK (WKOW) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is reporting substantial damage to property after an EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon, although it caused no injuries or deaths.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Department, the tornado first touched down near County Highway T and Kingfisher Road in the area of Norwalk.

"Two buildings, a barn and the Norwalk Sportsman’s Club, were completely destroyed. The tornado continued approximately 6 miles Eastward towards County Hwy U. There was significant tree damage on County Hwy U, but no serious structural damage was reported in that area," the department said in the release.

The tornado also blew down power lines and several trees along the Elroy-Sparta bike trail, leaving it currently impassable. Power was quickly restored to residents shortly after the lines came down.