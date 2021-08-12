Evers announces $50 million in grants for education nonprofits

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a school year significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tony Evers announced a new round of funding for nonprofits through the Beyond the Classroom Grant Program, releasing $50 million to support education across the state.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

According to a news release from Evers' office, these grants follow an announcement from earlier this year, awarding $2.8 million grants to 115 nonprofits supporting students with mental health struggles.

"This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I've always said what's best for kids is what's best for our state, and today's grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom," Evers said in the release.

The grants are designed to help out-of-school childcare providers who were hit hard by the pandemic. These nonprofits provide safe spaces for kids with mental health struggles who may be in schools at capacity for students.

The grants were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, with the Department of Administration overseeing the process.