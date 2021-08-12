EXPLAINER: What’s ahead for the Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials will allow hunters to kill scores of wolves this fall despite conservationists’ pleas to end wolf hunting completely after a chaotic season this spring that saw hunters blow past their quota by nearly 100 animals. State law requires the Department of Natural Resources to hold a hunt between November and February and allows hunters a broad range of methods, including trapping and dogs. A court-ordered hunt in February resulted in hunters killing 218 wolves, blowing past their quota of 119 animals. The DNR proposed a 130-wolf limit for this November’s season but conservatives upped that to 300 animals, anticipating the Chippewa tribes will claim half that number and leave 150 for state-licensed hunters.