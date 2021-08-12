Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:39AM CDT until August 14 at 3:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* At 2:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:45 AM CDT Thursday was 12.5 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.