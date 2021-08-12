Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:43AM CDT until August 13 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until tomorrow afternoon.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this

evening.