Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:55PM CDT until August 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:55PM CDT until August 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 PM CDT Thursday was 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 10.5 feet Thursday morning.