Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:57PM CDT until August 13 at 9:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:57PM CDT until August 13 at 9:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.