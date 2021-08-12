Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:57PM CDT until August 13 at 9:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until late tomorrow evening.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Thursday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.