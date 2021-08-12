Flood Warning issued August 12 at 3:57PM CDT until August 14 at 7:51AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* Until Saturday morning.

* At 2:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:45 PM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.