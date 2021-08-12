Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:41AM CDT until August 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until late tomorrow evening.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6

feet on 05/21/2017.