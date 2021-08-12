Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:41AM CDT until August 14 at 7:51AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:41AM CDT until August 14 at 7:51AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet
this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow
afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7
feet on 08/25/2016.