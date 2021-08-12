Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:44PM CDT until August 14 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated August 13, 2021 2:53 am
8:44 pm Weather Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Saturday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 7.7 feet Thursday evening.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

TWC

More Stories

Skip to content