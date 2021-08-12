Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:44PM CDT until August 14 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tonight and continue falling to 7.7 feet Thursday evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.